Lil Wayne Walks Off Stage While Performing For Blink-182 Fans

Getty Images

Lil Wayne is touring with Blink-182 at the moment as the seminal pop-punk band's opener for the band's celebratory 20 years of their Enema of the State album. And while Weezy and drummer Travis Barker collaborated back in 2010, you have to admit it's a pairing that may very well not attract the same types of people.

That's apparently part of the reason Weezy decided he'd walk off stage on Thursday night after performing just four songs during a stop in Bristow, Virgina. Before he decided to make his exit, he seemingly implied that the crowd just wasn't what he was used to, whether he was referring to the type of fans there or the number in attendance, and even noted he could quit the tour entirely.

"Please forgive me," Wayne said, "but I am so not used to performing to a crowd and there's not too many, you know, like still, that's not my swag." It's unclear what the rapper meant by this, but he continued, as a fan-shot video reveals, and he suggested he might be stepping down from the tour, asking fans to "make some noise" for Blink-182 for asking him along for the ride.

"I'm not sure how long I'm going to be able to do this tour. But make some noise for Blink-182 for including me anyway. This might be my last night though, let's go." Weezy then launched into another song before eventually taking his leave.

Right now, Weezy is still scheduled to appear with Blink-182 for several more stops throughout September, with a show on tap for Bangor, Maine coming up Saturday, July 13 at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion. Following that, there's a Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio stop on Tuesday, July 16 at the Blossom Music Center. It remains to be seen if he'll be in attendance or not, but hopefully he's not calling it quits this early.