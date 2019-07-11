HBO’s Euphoria Has Officially Been Renewed For Season 2

HBO

Prepare yourselves, Euphoria fans, because HBO is officially bringing the series back for Season 2. The show, which stars Zendaya and is executive produced by Drake, gives viewers a window into what life is really like for teens today — and it doesn't hold back. As you could probably imagine, the show is very dramatic. And in case you missed the recent fan fiction scandal, we can also confirm that, yes, it's pretty controversial, too.

News of the show's renewal came Thursday (July 11) from Francesca Orsi, the Executive Vice President of HBO Programming. "Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has built an incredible world with an extraordinary cast led by the supremely talented Zendaya," Orsi said. "We are so grateful that he chose HBO as the home for this groundbreaking series. We look forward to following these complex characters as their journeys continue through the challenging world they inhabit."

And she's right — the series is groundbreaking. It follows 17-year-old Rue (Zendaya) as she navigates life post-rehab and explores a wide range of topics relevant to teens today, including drugs, sex, identity, social media, love, and so much more. Despite its provocative nature — or maybe because of it — viewership has proven that fans want more Euphoria.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series has been "averaging 5.5 million viewers per episode, including linear replays, delayed viewing and streaming" across all of HBO's platforms. This marks huge growth for the series, which garnered 563,000 viewers when the premiere first aired.

Zendaya is not the only one leading the fascination. She's joined by an ensemble including Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith, and Sydney Sweeney. Euphoria airs Sunday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.