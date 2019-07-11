Lion King Soundtrack Is Finally Out With Beyoncé, Donald Glover, And More

( Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)/(Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

The journey back to the Pride Lands begins through the ears. On July 18, the computer-generated remake of the 1994 Disney classic The Lion King hits theaters, and ahead of its release, the soundtrack for the film has come out. It features a new score from Hans Zimmer and fresh renditions of the classic songs from the original sung by artists like Beyoncé and Donald Glover and also featuring actors like Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner. Listen to the wind of the Pride Lands and prepare for the full visual experience.

The soundtrack to The Lion King is 19 tracks long. It features the Beyoncé/Glover duet "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" that also boasts singing appearances from both Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner. Additionally, there's also the new version of the nonsensical classic "Hakuna Matata" sung by Glover, Rogen, Eichner, and JD McCrary. Also, Beyoncé's recently released song, "Spirit," will be included. Just imagining what else is in store sets the excitement and anticipation for the film to the maximum level.

In addition to the soundtrack, Beyoncé will be releasing The Gift, an album inspired by The Lion King that will feature elements of African music.

