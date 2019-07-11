Sonic The Hedgehog Producer Says Fans 'Will Be Pleased' By New Design

Paramount Pictures

When the first Sonic the Hedgehog trailer debuted online, fans weren't exactly pleased.

Though the footage itself revealed a serviceable CG-animated adventure with a funny enough scene from none other than Jim Carrey himself as Dr. Ivo Robotnik, fans could only focus on one thing: Sonic's new look.

As such, a flood of rather unkind comments hit the internet seemingly almost immediately after the trailer was uploaded. People just didn't seem to like the way the iconic hedgehog had been rendered for the movie, and they took to social media to voice their displeasure in full force.

Following the rash of fan complaints in reaction to the movie, director Jeff Fowler stepped up and assured fans that the message they had sent was received "loud and clear."

"You aren't happy with the design & you want changes," he wrote. "It's going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be."

Now, the movie has been pushed back from a speedy November 8 to February 14, 2020 – and producer Tim Miller is confident that the second time will be the charm, saying he thinks fans "will be pleased" by Sonic's new look in an interview with Variety.

Of course, nothing has been revealed thus far about how Sonic will look in the revised version of the film, but it's highly likely the team took many of the suggestions from fans to make the hedgehog look more like his classic Sega Genesis counterpart on board.

That's to say nothing of the plot, which will focus on Tom Wachowski (James Marsden), the sheriff of Green Hills, named after the Green Hills Zone in the Sonic video game. When he meets the famous hedgehog, he reluctantly joins Sonic (Ben Schwartz) as he works to escape the government, all while acting on plans to "save the world." Of course, Dr. Robotnik won't be too far behind.

We'll have to see how it all comes together next year – perhaps we can look forward to Sonic's valentine Amy Rose showing up in the movie as well since it'll be the perfect time to bring her along for the ride.