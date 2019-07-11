Drake's OVO Fest Will Be A Night Of Nostalgia With B2K, Chingy, And More

(Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Streamy Awards)/(Isaiah Trickey/Getty Images)/(Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Drake's OVO Fest brings the party to Toronto with some of the biggest performers of the moment gracing the stage. This year, instead of today's hottest artists, he's gone into a time machine to the mid-2000s, bringing out an assortment of artists that made the period a fertile ground for amazing R & B and rap music, with B2K, Lloyd, Pretty Ricky, Ying Yang Twins, Mario, and Bobby V all slated to perform. If you missed out on this collection of artists on the Millenium Tour earlier this year, now's your chance to relive a time of baggy clothes, jean dresses, and tilted hats. And there's always a surprise or two at OVO Fest. Who knows who else could come out.

The OVO Fest kicks off on August 1 with the OVO Bounce basketball showcase that begins on July 29, followed by the OVO Summit conference for creatives taking place during the first two days of August. On August 4, that's when the nostalgia begins. The announced artists will hit the Budweiser Stage followed by Drake himself on August 5. We all know that Drizzy most likely isn't the only artist that'll take the stage that day. Now it's a guessing game of who else he could grab. Tickets go on sale on July 12.

Drake's last OVO Fest was in 2017 where PartyNextDoor, Majid Jordan, DVSN, and Roy Woods all performed. He didn't have one last year so it looks like he's pulling all the stops out for this one. What better way to do it then having a throwback set of musicians? With the Toronto Raptors recently winning the NBA Finals, and Drake releasing a celebratory two-pack of songs, it's sure to be an epic, nostalgic festival.

Check out the flyer for the event that Drizzy posted on Instagram above.