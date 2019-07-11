Cardi B Raps About Her Love For Being Kulture's Mom On Emotional New Song

(Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images)

Cardi B and Offset's daughter, Kulture, turned one year old yesterday (July 10) and her mother was understandably both excited and emotional. She took to Instagram to give her daughter the ultimate celebratory shoutout and also included an adorable slideshow of her favorite Kulture moments that she has so far. To make the post even more emotional, Cardi added a new song, in the form of an unreleased freestyle, about her daughter and the love and respect that she has for her. It's an endearing total package that gives you that warm, fuzzy feeling inside.

Cardi's collection of Kulture clips shows the wide range of her expressions; from curious newborn infant to constantly grinning baby. Providing the music for the montage of moments is Cardi who raps over an instrumental which samples Eve’s 1999 single “Love Is Blind.” She spits about her excitement for being a mother in comparison to the world around her's snide comments and gestures. "Cardi B, you so stupid you're going to ruin your career/I know I won't, but if I did I wouldn't care/I started to win when the whole world doubted on me/Think I'm gonna lose when my little baby counting on me?" This dedication to Kulture is a powerful statement and something that Cardi's daughter will listen to when she's older with awe.

Cardi released perhaps 2019's wildest video last month when she dropped "Press" in which she led a parade of zombie-like dancers and then killed them, making her case as an entity to build a slasher flick around. In March, she dropped the sultry video for "Please Me" with Bruno Mars.

Take a look at Cardi's adorable Kulture slideshow and listen to the equally endearing tribute up above.