Bop Shop: Songs From Beyoncé, Baekhyun, Lower Dens, And More

Beyoncé: "Spirit"

Beyoncé is the perfect person to play Nala in the remake of The Lion King. Like the computer-generated lioness she portrays, Beyoncé is fierce yet gentle, able to assert her power over music as her own version of the Pride Lands. In addition to voicing the character, the singer has unveiled a rousing record, "Spirit," that channels the strength of a lion in a roar that can be heard from the tops of mountains to the bottom of the seas. It's gospel adjacent and mixes the call of Heaven with the soils of Earth for a mesmerizing experience brought forth through elements of African music.

It opens with the Swahili phrase "Uishi kwa mda mrefu mfalme," which roughly translates to "Long live the king." Piercing male voices, like the first rays of orange sunlight, open the song up, followed by Beyoncé's deep, windy voice. She delicately sings before a mix of drums, sleigh bells, and a chorus of voices come in leading to a booming refrain. If it feels larger than life, it's because the lyrics push for heavenly acceptance and endless optimism. "Watch the light lift your heart up / Burn your flame through the night," she sings like a divine matriarch. The slow-moving hymn is an indication that her accompanying album The Lion King: The Gift will be authentic representations of African music. How many tears will be shed in the theater? We'll find out when the film drops on July 18. —Trey Alston