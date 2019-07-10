Ed Sheeran And Yebba Serenade Each Other In Emotional 'Best Part Of Me' Video

(Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)/( Rich Polk/Getty Images for BMI)

Ed Sheeran and Yebba's new collaboration, "Best Part Of Me," is emotional, adorable, and tear-inducing. Love like the kind expressed on the song – true, genuine, and intoxicating love – is hard to find. Even better than hearing how honest and open the two singers sound is seeing them perform the tune together. Instead of telling, they show the power of the track's honesty in a live performance at London's Abbey Road Studios. Being in sync has never produced a more genuine show.

You've never seen an in-studio performance so bare. There's naught but a pianist in the background and a rotating camera aside from our singers who stand in close proximity with microphones. Sheeran strums a guitar and the pair intertwine their voices in heavenly harmonies. The room is dark but their voices light the way. As the two spill about their insecurities and their perceived flaws, they come together emotionally, closing on a sincere, heartwarming high note.

"Best Part Of Me" is set to appear on Sheeran's forthcoming album, No. 6 Collaborations that's set to drop on July 12. It also features the previously released tunes, "Blow" — which features Bruno Mars and Chris Stapelton — "Beautiful People" with Khalid, "Cross Me" with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock, and "I Don't Care" with Justin Bieber.

Watch Ed Sheeran and Yebba's emotional performance of "Best Part Of Me" up above.