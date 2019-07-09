Mark Ronson And Camila Cabello Flee From Bounty Hunters In 'Find U Again' Video

(Harry Durrant/Getty Images)/(Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Mark Ronson and Camila Cabello's glacial reflective anthem, "Find U Again," has gotten a new video treatment that's about bounty hunters, love at first sight, and black-and-white filters. Directed by duo Bradley and Pablo, responsible for videos such as Rosalía's "Aute Cuture" and Charli XCX and Lizzo's "Blame It On Your Love," the visual feels like a Quentin Tarantino film condensed into a miniature package. You'll be enchanted by the race unfolding on screen as Cabello's voice lightens the mood, only for the lively climax to have you shoveling handfuls of popcorn into your mouth.

Smokin Aces' was a 2006 action-comedy film about a dark competition. In it, assassins from around the world gather at a hotel for a ludicrous contract opportunity that could change their lives. It turns into a rapid race against time between the killers and the police to identify the mark. Similarly, "Find U Again" finds a plethora of bounty hunters on the hunt for a target: Camila Cabello, a sexy singer who sends chills down your spine as she glides across the stage of Club Heartbreak. Ronson is one of these bounty hunters on his way to confront Cabello when a caption beneath him says, "he has no idea that he is about to fall in love."

So the hunt begins. After being introduced to the eclectic cast, we follow their race to the club. Ronson, meanwhile, watches Cabello perform in awe of her grace and beauty. When the hunters arrive at the end of the video ready to complete the mission that they have been tasked to do, it's too late. Ronson rides off under the light of a full moon with Cabello in tow, escorting her to a land of romance instead of something more sinister.

"Find U Again" appears on Ronson's recently released LP, Late Night Feelings, that dropped in June. It also features "Pieces Of Us" with King Princess, the title track which features Lykke Li, and "Nothing Breaks Like A Heart" with Miley Cyrus.

Watch the cinematic video for "Find U Again" up above.