Ariana Grande Explores A Mind Filled With Dancing Shoes In 'In My Head' Video

YouTube/Vogue

She teamed up with 'Vogue' for the claustrophobic peek into her mind

Medical diagrams may paint the brain as a pink, plushy organ that acts as our control mechanism, but as Ariana Grande's new video reveals, it's really a box that withholds as much as it is in charge of. The new "In My Head" visual finds her traveling to this empty, white box alone with her thoughts. It's claustrophobic — and that's the point.

If our brains hold all of our beliefs and act as breeding grounds for creativity, Grande's notably takes the form of thigh-high leather boots with minds of their own.

"In My Head" is one of the most personal songs from Grande's Thank U, Next album. It's about the person that you love being physically different than the version that's constructed in this suffocating brain box. In the accompanying video directed by Bardia Zeinali, she opens the personal space to show the world what's inside: nothing. Grande herself takes refuge here in all black and sings to herself, frantically looking to construct a more realistic version of a lover.

As the bodiless boots perform sensual routines (yes, boots can be sexy) and sneakers frolic along happily, there's also a statue of a panther, an animal that symbolizes power and ferocity. Grande's complex cerebrum makes "In My Head" a visually stunning video that constantly reinvents itself, making you wonder what your own brain box would look like and what would be inside of it.

The video for "In My Head" comes courtesy of Vogue as the publication also unveiled Grande as its August cover star, shot by Annie Leibovitz.

Thank U, Next dropped in February featuring singles like its title track, "7 Rings," and "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored." She's currently in the midst of the Sweetener World Tour that wraps up in August.

Watch Grande explore a claustrophobic mind in the "In My Head" video.