Tyga Relives Lil Wayne's Biggest Music Video Moments In Nostalgic New Visual

YouTube/Tyga

Tyga has released a new video for "Lightskin Lil Wayne" that drips in serious nostalgia. He pays homage to his former label head by reliving some of the biggest moments in Weezy's music video catalog, meticulously recreating set-ups to appear identical. His attention to detail and dedication are insane. It's because, in addition to being a fan of Lil Wayne, he's a close friend who had the chance to experience his history-making mid-2000s run in real time. Now, he relives it over the course of three minutes, this time from the driver's seat.

"Lightskin Lil Wayne" recalls the most iconic moments from three of Wayne's biggest videos: "Fireman" from his 2005 album Tha Carter II, followed by "Lollipop" and then "A Milli" from 2008's Tha Carter III. The video kicks off with Tyga cosplaying as Wayne and walking out of the bus from "A Milli"'s infamous opening. As he replicates the video's spur-of-the-moment feel, it shifts to the nighttime scenery of "Fireman" where Tyga reenacts Wayne's rapping in the middle of an open field while a fire rages on around him.

Later on, it shifts to the neon lights and stretch limo scenery of Wayne's "Lollipop," video where Tyga reclines around a parade of women as Weezy did more than a decade ago. Watching Tyga walk through these moments throws you for a loop, reminding you of when and where you were when the original videos for these songs came out.

"Lightskin Lil Wayne" appears on Tyga's seventh studio album, Legendary, that dropped in June. The album also features Tyga's massive Offset-assisted hit, "Taste," and "Goddamn." In May, Tyga appeared in YG's video for "Go Loko" with Jon Z.

Watch Tyga pay homage to his mentor in "Lightskin Lil Wayne" up above.