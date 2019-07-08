Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, And Chris Stapleton Wisely Cede The Stage In Female-Led 'Blow' Video

(Mike Marsland/WireImage)/YouTube/Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran's day job is a pop singer, but he's also a rock star in spirit. On July 5, he released a collaboration with Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton, "Blow," that was full of vicious guitar splendor. Today (July 8), he's released an even more electric video that finds the trio of crooning cohorts replaced with female performers who rock a stage to shreds. Mixing steam with sharp energy, the visual for "Blow" is a gender-swapping gem that'll give you whiplash.

"Blow" sounds like the ultimate rock record of 2019, and its video reflects that, from the constantly jittering camera to the nearly mosh-pitting audience all fighting to siphon some of the performers' energy. Mars himself directed the video that takes place at L.A.'s storied rock club The Viper Room.

Leading the group in Sheeran's stead is Cherish Waters, a former America's Next Top Modelcontestant. The trio of women rock the roof off the house and make a case for appearing as the stand-ins for the three singers more often. If Sheeran isn't careful, Waters will take his spot.

"Blow" is the latest song released from Sheeran's forthcoming album, No.6 Collaborations Project. He shared the video for "Beautiful People" with Khalid last month that followed a normal couple's boredom with the luxurious life. In May, he shared "Cross Me" with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock, and "I Don't Care" with Justin Bieber.

Watch the female stand-ins rock the stage in "Blow" up above.