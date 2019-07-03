Getty Images

Tom Holland Is Actually Kind Of Impressed By Benedict Cumberbatch's Imitation Of Him

Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Holland are one of the most pure Hollywood pairings around, especially when it comes to press junkets.

Originally, Cumberbatch was placed side-by-side with the young Spider-Man in a bid to keep him from spilling the beans about various spoilers from the movies he's starred in alongside the Doctor Strange star – like a little movie called Avengers: Endgame.

Holland can't very well help the things that come out of his mouth, apparently – he's just so excited about everything happening in the movies he's starred in. So the fact that Cumberbatch has done a hilarious imitation of him shouldn't come as a surprise. Previously, while waving his arms in the air during an Avengers: Infinity War press junket, Cumberbatch joked:

"Oh hi, guys. Hi, yeah, it’s Tom! Really excited to be here! No I can’t, otherwise I’ll admit secrets!"

Honestly, show us the lie there. Well, Holland has seen this impression live and in-person. And instead of getting upset or offended, he actually thinks it's...pretty good!

“I have seen Benedict impersonate me and, actually, it’s not that bad,” Holland told BBC Radio 1 in a recent interview. “He hasn’t got the accent or the voice, but he’s got the energy." Tom with the backhanded compliment for the win, right?

It's just flat-out hilarious to watch these two interact, like in the video above. Cumberbatch and Holland rank pretty highly as some of the most entertaining Avengers stars to watch in interviews, but you also can't count out his hilarious Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Jake Gyllenhaal, who it appears Holland has to rein in himself, sometimes. It's hard to decide which duo makes for the funniest watch, honestly.

Ah, Tom. You're truly a treasure, did you know that?