Ava Max And NCT 127's 'So Am I' Remix Is An Irresistible Misfit Anthem

They get 'dark and twisted' while reveling in their quirkiness

If Ava Max is the queen of championing misfits, then NCT 127 are her kings.

The "Sweet But Psycho" singer and the K-pop powerhouses have joined forces on a remix of Max's "So Am I," a collab she announced yesterday after unveiling the single's yearbook-inspired cover art. The song instantly struck a chord upon its arrival back in March, and its emboldening message only resonates louder with more voices added to the mix.

That's where NCT 127 come in — they lend more empowering, feel-good vibes with a fresh verse about appreciating someone who owns their originality. "Baby you're lit, so am I / I think you're real, so am I / I like your walk and your vibe," they sing, before handing the reigns back to Max, who delivers the song's central lyric with absolute conviction: "It's OK to be different, 'cause baby so am I."

"So Am I" is the follow-up to Max's breakout hit, the radio-dominating "Sweet But Psycho." For more on the rising pop star, check out her recent interview with MTV News.