Priyanka Chopra Loves Being Part Of The 'J-Sisters', Which Seems Pretty Awesome

Getty Images

When Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas, she gained more than a husband. She gained a sisterhood.

The actress spoke to Elle UK recently about how becoming part of the "J-Sisters," as she, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas refer to themselves. Unsurprisingly, she loves being a part of the jet-setting trio.

"I’ve never had a sister, so it’s really nice to have Danielle and Sophie, and just inheriting the family by proxy," she said. "Sophie is super talented, super funny and we have the most fun when we go out together. She’s incredible. By the time this comes out, she’ll be the new Mrs. Jonas. I can’t wait for her to join the family." And these sisters love going out and spending time together. Honestly, every time they all get together it looks like they're having so much fun, especially when Sophie is involved, who seems exactly like the right kind of person to party with.

Chopra also spoke briefly about how being married to Nick Jonas has been different as well, because marriage is a big step.

"It’s so different," she said. "I’d never realized having a husband and a boyfriend are such different things. When you say your vows, it’s like, this person is my family, and it’s the family I chose. There’s a weird responsibility to them. And a safety that comes from it. We are learning about each other every day."

With that in mind, Priyanka and Nick are planning a move to London "at some point," according to Chopra. Will the J-Sisters manage to stay connected if one third of the group leaves the United States? Will the other J-Sisters follow suit? We hope so, because we can't wait to see more of their exploits. Sisterhood is a beautiful thing, after all, especially when it comes to these amazing women.