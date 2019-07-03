Daisy Ridley Teases Epic Lightsaber Duel Between Rey And Kylo Ren In Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Lucasfilm

There are few movies we can think of that we're more excited about than the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Unfortunately, it's Star Wars, so that means we're going to be teased with bits and pieces of information here and there about what the next installment will entail all the way up until it debuts.

That's fine! We can totally wait, but that makes every single snippet we do find out about along the way that much more exciting. And it looks like Daisy Ridley herself has let some very tantalizing details slip regarding the holiday Star Wars release. Speaking on our own Happy Sad Confused podcast, Ridley teased a bit about the epic lightsaber scene that will appear in the upcoming film between her character Rey and the nefarious Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

"We have a great fight. A great fight," said Ridley. "And I was really happy that the Vanity Fair pictures did show a bit of it. It’s a great fight. Like I’ve become such a better fighter and they made the lightsabers lighter, so it actually looks like we’re swinging light and not like heavy, heavy."

It wasn't much of a stretch to think there was going to be a lightsaber battle in this installment, but now we know for certain there will be at least one with Rey and Kylo Ren, and we've actually already seen a glimpse at it thanks to the previous Vanity Fair article. And from the way Ridley detailed how filming went down with water crashing around her and Driver, it sounds like filming it was more than a little uncomfortable, though Ridley powered through just fine.

"This fight, we did, it was November, we had water being thrown at us, and I got a great deal of respect because I did not, I was 'I’m not gonna complain about the cold, I’m just not gonna do it (laughs)—so it was like a real thing of stamina," she explained. "It feels really epic, and it felt epic even at the time. Imagine, we had the waves like this, and they're gonna make the waves bigger, and one can only imagine what it’s gonna look like."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will take place "some time" after the events that unfold in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and will find Rey, Finn, Poe, and others setting off on their own journey together. The official movie teaser didn't offer as many details as we would have liked when it debuted back in April, but at least we do know now a bit more about one of the movie's pivotal scenes and what to expect from at least some of the lightsaber combat.

We'll have to wait until the end of the year to find out how it all goes down. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters December 20, 2019.