Chloe x Halle's 'Who Knew' Video Is A Leopard-Printed Daydream

Everyone's favorite sister duo is back and more exquisite than ever.

On Tuesday afternoon (July 2), Chloe x Halle shared the dreamy video for "Who Knew," a breezy tune about falling for someone unexpected. In it, the singers appear in a softy lit studio, wearing matching leopard-printed ensembles and basking in new love. "We started something by mistake / Who would've thought that I would feel this way? / This way about you," they sing to that special someone.

Reflecting on the new song in an Instagram post last month, the sisters wrote, "Y'all know when you just start off being friends with somebody... honestly you're just trying to keep them in the friend zone, but then one day something just happens x you start looking at em different."

"Who Knew" is one of two songs Chloe x Halle released in June, alongside the flirty and sassy "Thinkin Bout Me." Both new tunes are featured on Grown-ish, the hit Freeform show they star in. The double dose of fresh music also marks Chloe x Halle's first new release since their 2018 Grammy-nominated debut album, The Kids Are Alright. And it sounds like there's more new material on the way — in a YouTube Q&A to celebrate their new video's release, they revealed that their sophomore LP is already in the works.

"We have, like, 50 songs we've written for this album, just trying to perfect it and get it right for you guys," they dished. "We want it to be quality before we rush it out."