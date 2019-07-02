Jaden Smith Is Bringing Along Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Rocky, And More On New Album Erys

(Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images for Gucci)/(Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)/(Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Jaden Smith, going now by just Jaden, told us a new album was coming in April. He released Erys Is Coming, a project with three songs that quite literally told us the name of his new album and that it was on the way. So it should come as no surprise that Erys, his sophomore studio album, will be out on July 5.

Ahead of its release, he's shared its first single, "Again," and it gives a preview of where he's going. Step into the party past the thick metal double doors that drowned out the sound to outsiders and into the visceral arena of big-city nightlife.

Erys looks to be a massive sophomore effort with 17 tracks' worth of Jaden to obsess over. It'll feature Tyler, the Creator, A$AP Rocky, Kid Cudi, Trinidad James, and his sister, Willow Smith. The first four tracks are each named one letter of the word "PINK," so it'll be interesting to see how these tunes connect to each other.

Our first taste of Erys is "Again," which sounds like a great locomotive chase. The tune starts slow and grows fast frighteningly quick, and all of its drums and percussive instruments sound like moving pistons clanging together rhythmically on the road to chaos. Jaden's plain voice has three different modes: a mopey guide-like stream of rapping is the first, followed by a melodic, slightly metallic spitting style, then a kind of quiet hissing, like he's singing angrily through whispers. They converge for an insane maelstrom that serves as the sound of a lively night when it seems like the party that you're at never ends.

Jaden has more than music on his mind since he's recently been revealed to play a young version of Kanye West in Showtime's upcoming series Omniverse. There's no set reveal of when it's coming, but there's that to look forward into the future post-Erys.

Listen to Jaden's new song "Again" and prepare for the new album to drop above.