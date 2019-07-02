David Harbour Was Worried Stranger Things Would Jump The Shark

Netflix

Stranger Things Season 3 is about to get underway, and fans around the world are anxiously anticipating what's next for the Hawkins kids.

Meanwhile, while we're all twiddling our thumbs and trying to while away the hours and days until the newest string of episodes hit Netflix, the cast, like David Harbour (Hopper) have been working to bring us the best project they possibly can even if it means doing "different" and "risky" things.

In an interview with Mashable, Harbour spoke on the upcoming season and how nervous he was while creating the third season and getting it out to fans, thinking it would "jump the shark" somehow, so to speak.

"It's hard with a TV show, especially a successful one, because you don't want to lose the fact that people love what you do, but you also don't want to have to play the same beats that you have played every season so that people get that same feeling," he told Mashable.

He went on to speak on his role as Hawkins' Chief of Police and how he had gone about finding new ways to portray the character that wouldn't leave the role relegated to a trope-tactic representation of a character ripe for mockery.

"Hopper is this rugged, masculine individualist in the first season," he said. "Now, [in Season 3] he's softening, to the point that he's getting bigger, just eating chips and salsa, and dealing with his daughter. He's in full-on dad mode. But the hard cop side is one thing that I've really loved about him, and I was worried, like, 'Oh no, what are people gonna think?'"

It's a valid concern, especially as Harbour filmed plenty of "comedic" scenes for this season where he teams up once again with Joyce to take care of business – a mustache, silly clothes, and an air of devil-may-care suspense not unlike those seen in fun '80s movies and flicks.

"All of that is a lot for audiences to accept," he said. "So the whole time we were shooting, I would have these days where I was like, 'I don't know, man. We might've jumped the shark. I might be Fonzie, jumping over with those water skis right now.'" He's referring to an infamous moment in classic sitcom Happy Days, where recurring character Fonzie literally jumps over a shark while on water skis. Many view this moment as a negative turning point for the series, which once enjoyed a massive amount of success on TV.

We can't wait to see how things play out in the new season. Luckily, there isn't much time left to wait. Stranger Things Season 3 comes to Netflix (fireworks and all) on July 4.