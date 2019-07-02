Miley Cyrus And Her Mom Are Pushing For Power And Change In 'Mother's Daughter' Video

YouTube/Miley Cyrus

"Mother's Daughter," the lead single from Miley Cyrus's EP She Is Coming that dropped in May, is a song about seizing power and throttling it. Miley sings that she's nasty, evil, a witch, and she praises the evil trinity; think Randall Flag from The Dark Tower, only sharper, more youthful, and much more socially aware.

On Tuesday (July 2), Miley released a video for "Mother's Daughter" that's just as gripping, angry, and strapping as the song, featuring a wide array of symbolic figures including her mother. Clad in an all-red, dominatrix-like suit, Miley's on a conquest for equality and understanding. Your attention is just the icing on the cake.

"EVERY WOMAN IS A RIOT" is the first of many flashing phrases that appear in "Mother's Daughter" throughout its runtime; "YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL" and "L'HÉROÏSME DE LA CHAIR," the French translation for "The Heroism of the Flesh," and others like it paint the message that Miley, and director Alexandre Moors, wanted to send. That power comes from acceptance and establishing yourself as the conduit for your own agency, then tasking society to step up to the plate and accept you for your own vision — and then being uncompromising with that belief.

Miley dons her evilest gear here, wearing a jumpsuit with metal rings across it, giving the camera every bit of the smiling menace that she paints herself to be, all while her refreshing smile keeps us grounded in reality.

But Miley isn't the only one showcasing the power of accepting oneself here. Her mother, Tish Cyrus, appears within, a fierce smile dominating her features as she repeats the lyrics to the song. Elsewhere, trans model Aaron Philip, dancer Amazon Ashley, actress Angelina Duplisea, queer skater Lacey Baker, and more encourage you too to accept the capacity lurking in your bones, to dominate your reality while obstacles come at your way. Deflect them, as have they, and continue to push for the stars.

Everyone here is also in the long fight for acceptance and for equality amongst women and the LGBTQ+ community. Together they stand, pushing for much-needed change. They've found their power.

Miley also recently starred in Netflix's Black Mirror as fictional singer Ashley O and released a video for "On a Roll."

Watch the wild video for "Mother's Daughter" up above.