The shortest path between two points may be a straight line, but every Challenge fan knows that the route from the first day to the final mission hardly follows the rules of geometry.

While earlier seasons of the series adopted pretty cut-and-dry gameplay, the rulebook since been tossed to the wayside, giving way to curveballs that could render any homerun derby silent. Whether host TJ Lavin’s carting off a crew of finalists to a completely different corner of the earth or shaking up the game with some unexpected (and mostly unwelcome) guests, The Challenge has become the master of ceremonies' own breeding ground for unbelievable twists.

And we love it.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of the shifts and shakeups we could never forget. Check out seven of the most unbelievable twists the Challenge manual has spelled out so far and share what you consider most memorable in the comments!