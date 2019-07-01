(Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Lil Nas X Closed Out Pride Month By Coming Out And Fans Are Backing Him All The Way

To close out Pride Month over the weekend (June 30), Lil Nas X, the chart-disrupting cowboy behind "Old Town Road," opened up with a personal, well-timed coming-out announcement. His reveal was met with an outpouring of support from both fans and figures in the entertainment industry. And most importantly, he pointed to "C7osure" from his new EP, 7, for fans to listen to so that they could hear more about his truth. This means more song spins, more streams, and more Lil Nas X to come.

Lil Nas X took to Twitter with the announcement and an animated visual for "C7osure." "Some of y'all already know, some of y'all don’t care, some of y'all not gone fwm no more," he wrote. "But before this month ends i want y'all to listen closely to c7osure." He ended the hint with the rainbow and heart-eyed emojis.

He followed up the tweet with an examination of his own EP cover. There's a rainbow in there, for anyone who didn't zoom in close enough to get a glimpse.

"C7osure" is about growth, about abandoning fear and moving in the right direction. It's all about living your truth. On it, he sings, "Ain't no more actin', man that forecast say I should just let me grow / No more red light for me, baby, only green, I gotta go / Pack my past up in the back, oh, let my future take ahold / This is what I gotta do, can't be regrettin' when I'm old."

Since his news, support has come in all sides: from day-one fans to recent ones, from collaborators to actors across the world.

In honor of Lil Nas X, listen to 7 today. It features the previously released "Panini," the Cardi B-assisted "Rodeo," and his Travis Barker-collaboration, "F9mily (You & Me)."