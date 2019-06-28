Daniel Caesar's Surprise Sophomore Album Features Pharrell Williams, John Mayer, And More

(Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)/(Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)/(Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

It's well noted that Daniel Caesar's "Get You" makes your body release dopamine in enormous, almost unheard of, amounts. Your arms turn into gooseflesh and you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. Freudian was his 2017 debut that established him as one of R & B's most talented and capable rising artists, bringing back authentic soul to the mysterious haze that currently dominates the genre. It's been nearly two years since his debut and, for most of the time, he's been a purveyor of silence. He's broken this tranquility today with a surprise sophomore debut album, Case Study 01. And it features some of the most popular artists in hip-hop, R & B, and pop music from both yesterday and today.

Case Study 01 is a short listen, only ten tracks, but, like Freudian, it looks to be packed with emotional depth. Its guest list is short but varied: an indicator of artistic maturity and confidence in traversing multiple fields of sounds. It features Pharrell Williams, Brandy, John Mayer, Sean Leon, and Jacob Collier. It's out now finally after he vaguely teased it on Wednesday on Twitter. Almost two years after he mystified with the world with his initial offering, it looks like the conversation is now continuing.

Caesar won the award for Best R&B Performance with H.E.R. for their collaboration, "Best Part," at the 61st Grammy Awards. Last year, Freudian snagged him a nomination for Best R&B Album. He was also nominated for the Polaris Music Prize Short List because of the LP.

Listen to Caesar's sophomore surprise album up above.