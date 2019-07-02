Hills Family: Brody Reveals How The Kardashians Affected His Relationship With Dad Caitlyn

Brody opened up about how his life has changed since his 2010 Hills goodbye during the New Beginnings premiere -- like his marriage to wife Kaitlynn and how his dad is now Caitlyn Jenner. And during this week's episode, the DJ went into further detail about the latter topic at a mini guys' night with Frankie and Brandon.

"Bruce was just never really around -- every so often, maybe once every couple of years," Brody tells his pals in the clip above. "Wasn't around for my graduation, wasn't around for most of my birthdays...it was very surface."

So how does Bruce differ from Caitlyn? What lessons has Brody learned through the years because of this relationship? And how have the Kardashians affected Brody's family dynamics with his dad? Watch the entire video to find out, then do not miss Brody (and everyone else) during The Hills: New Beginnings every Monday at 10/9c.