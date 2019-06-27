14 K-pop Songs To Cure Your Summertime Sadness This Cancer Season

SM Entertainment / Pledis Entertainment / YG Entertainment

By Tássia Assis

The summer solstice on June 21 ushered in the sentimental Cancer season. Over the next few weeks, Cancer's sensitivity and nurturing nature will become more present, setting a warm welcome for the rising temperatures outside.

As a Water sign, Cancer shares traits with dreamy Pisces and mysterious Scorpios. Emotion is the key word for all three, but Cancer is particularly known for their mood-swings, hypersensibility, and clinging to comforts. Like its representative animal — the crab — this sign has a hard shell but vulnerable insides, and often adopts a self-preserving posture until they feel safe enough to reveal their true selves.

That’s why Cancer wants to build a cozy home wherever it goes — nourishing relationships, feasting on the most delicious meals, and generally making everyone feel loved. But beware, as this urge to please and indulge can quickly become smothering, or turn into codependency.

With that in mind, Cancer season is the time to evaluate our relationships and what we define as our home. And to help you dive gracefully into this sign’s susceptible waters, here is a K-pop playlist:

(Lyrics via Color Coded Lyrics, pop!gasa and AZ Lyrics)