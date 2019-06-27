It’s Time To Watch The Stranger Things Cast Scare The Hell Out Of Unsuspecting Fans

(Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Like you, we're counting down the days until July 4. Not because it's Independence Day, but because Season 3 of Stranger Things will finally be available to stream on Netflix. But the streaming platform isn't the only thing that's getting stranger. The cast of the hit series just joined Jimmy Fallon at Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum in New York City to scare some of their biggest fans, and yeah, things got spooky.

On Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show (June 26), Fallon pretended to be a wax figure of Season 1's Barb alongside Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, and Sadie Sink. For the most part, they were able to stay completely still for long enough to get unsuspecting fans seated and posed for a photo. But soon after, those same fans would be jumping out of their seats only to find the real-life actors standing right behind them.

Brown was the first to kick off the hijinks, making her way in between two fans and letting out a high-pitched shriek. Luckily, we got to watch their initial fear turn quickly into laughter and disbelief that they were hanging with the cast of one of their all-time favorite shows. But who could blame 'em? We mean, it's the cast of Stranger Things!

The pranks continued with several other groups of fans, many of whom couldn't believe how real the figures looked. But little did they know, they were real! In one instance, Sadie sat herself down right next to two people as they were posing, and after that, Caleb blew his cover by asking one fan for a tissue.

But while the actual cast was able to trick mostly everyone, Jimmy, well, not so much. After exposing himself as Jimmy Fallon, one fan looked him right in the eyes and said, "You look so stupid." Sorry, Jimmy! It turns out you can't pull off Barb quite as well as you thought you could.