Madonna Shows The Tragic Effects Of Gun Violence And Pushes For Change in 'God Control' Video

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Madonna's new video for "God Control" comes with a warning for graphic violence. It's a surprising one, but necessary. The singer uses a crackle of gunfire and startling scenes of violence to make a stand against gun violence in America. Simply put, she believes that it has to stop. Under the identity of the superspy Madame X, she recounts a night interrupted by gun violence on two occasions, forever altering the lives of everyone involved.

Madonna's Madame X sits at a typewriter penning an emotional memo. As she pounds at the keys furiously, a night is shown in reverse, revealing a tragic situation. In chronological order, the events are as follows: A woman, also played by Madonna, gets ready to go out for a night of fun, not before taking notice of a school shooting on the news. Once she gets ready to boogie, she heads toward her destination on foot, and it's not long before she gets robbed at gunpoint for her valuables. Not disillusioned, even though most would probably be after a traumatic event like that, she gets to a nightclub and dances all night surrounded by joyous people that are celebrating life. In the wee hours of the morning, around closing time, gunfire erupts from an automatic weapon. Many people are shown riddled with bullets, deceased, including Madonna herself.

After the night is shown in vivid, gory detail, the video transitions to protest footage. She supports the marches, the signs that call for improved background checks and ensuring the ability that all kids feel safe at school. At the end of the video, what Madonna is typing is revealed. Over and over, she writes "We lost gun control." When finished, she looks at the camera, crying. The last shots of the video are statistics that call for change, showing the tens of thousands of lives lost to gun violence in the United States every year. The last words, in all caps, are "GUN CONTROL NOW."

"God Control" comes from Madonna's recently released album, Madame X. Her new LP also features "Medellín" with Maluma, "I Rise," "Crave" with Swae Lee, "Future" with Quavo, and "Dark Ballet."

Watch the important video for "God Control" up above.