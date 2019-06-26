Twitter Was Ready To Roast The Primary Debates

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

By Lauren Rearick

The road to the 2020 Presidential election kicked off Wednesday night in Miami, Florida, when 10 Democratic hopefuls took the stage for the first primary debate. There was a lot of yelling, a not-insignificant amount of Spanish, and plenty of dodged questions and nonanswers. And, of course, Twitter was ready to pounce on the gaffes, celebrate the punches, and make plenty of jokes on their own.

But what were the best memes of the night? We’ll leave that for you to decide as you prepare those Twitter fingers for night two, and a whole new roster of candidates ripe for roasting.

¿Hablas Español?

Thanks to Senator Cory Booker, we now have the most perfect surprisedface.gif for every future social media occasion. The emoji IRL expression came when Beto O’Rourke answered a question in Spanish, which Senator Booker was apparently not expecting.

Were We Are Really Watching The Bachelor This Whole Time?

Twitter couldn’t help but compare the evening’s debate to an episode of The Bachelor, and to be fair, with a two-night event that includes 23 candidates and a lot of drama, the comparison was spot-on.

What is Beto trying to tell us?

Apparently, even politicians accustomed to being in the public eye get nervous, and penty of Twitter users quickly pointed out that Congressman O’Rourke just couldn’t figure out where to place his hands.

Senator Warren in the Middle

The quick quips between candidates and continued sparring left many, including Senator Warren, struggling to keep up. Tennis, anyone?

Doing My Best To Not Imagine Trump In A Bathrobe

Thank you, Senator Amy Klobuchar, for not only a very comprehensive answer to the question about the Iran Deal but also by forcing everyone to imagine President Trump in a bathrobe.

“This president is one tweet away from going to war. And I don't think we should conduct foreign policy in a bathrobe, which is what he does,” she said.

One Final Mic Check

The second half of the debate was forced to take an unexpected commercial break when other people’s microphones were unintentionally left on. The hot mic moment captured someone audibly looking for a binder, and hopefully they found it.