Schoolboy Q And Kid Cudi's 'Dangerous' Video Is About The Pointlessness Of Retaliation

Schoolboy Q is known for his magical rap videos, both absurd and ominous on most occasions. And bitingly funny, on others. Recent videos like "Numb Numb Juice" and "Floating" make it clear that he values having fun in his visuals more than anything else, often playing with camera angles and special effects to keep fans and first-time watchers wondering what he'll do next. For his new video for his Kid Cudi-collaboration, "Dangerous," the rapper takes things in a different, much more serious direction with a poignant statement about violence and the pointlessness of revenge. And he does it all with just a couple of gunshots.

"Dangerous" consists of just two scenes. The first is of Schoolboy Q and an associate, sitting in a car, watching two men walk unsuspectingly. Once they're out of close range, Schoolboy Q and his friend get out of the car and follow them, careful to not let them know they are being tailed. Eventually, the guys are caught and shot, with Schoolboy Q chasing down a fleeing man and delivering his own brand of justice. Then, the screen flashes black and the phrase, "An eye for an eye leaves the world blind" – a quote that is widely attributed to Mahatma Gandhi – is shown. Following this, Schoolboy Q's car is riddled with bullets in what appears to be a retaliatory attack.

"Dangerous" appears on Schoolboy Q's recently released album, Crash Talk. It follows the videos for "Numb Numb Juice," Chopstix," and "Floating." The LP also features YG, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, and Travis Scott.

