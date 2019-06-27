Lil Wayne, The Rock Star, Captured In 7 Key Moments

Frazer Harrison/BET/Getty Images for BET

Ahead of his tour with Blink-182, we revisit some of Weezy's collabs with Fall Out Boy, Weezer, and more

By Candace McDuffie

Lil Wayne, one of hip-hop's most spirited and freewheeling auteurs, is set to embark on a nationwide tour with punk-pop fixtures Blink-182 this summer; the fun kicks off this Thursday (June 27) in Columbus, Ohio. While the announcement may have come as a surprise to some, those familiar with Wayne's extensive catalogue know his impressive musical fluidity. The self-professed "best rapper alive" has always oscillated between the traditions of Southern hip-hop (he joined Cash Money Records in 1995 when he was just 12 years old) and the modern-day experimental nature of rap. Throughout his career, he's also worn his affinity for rock — as a statement of both music and fashion — proudly.

Weezy's look, originally considered radical for an urban artist, has since become the blueprint for current emcees to emulate. Donning multicolored dreadlocks and a plethora of face tattoos and piercings, Wayne boasted an alternative aesthetic that has inspired a generation of younger performers like Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, and even Post Malone to embrace their most authentic selves. It's a sentiment that has likewise trickled down to discography.

In honor of Lil Wayne being rap's most decadent rock star and his summer plans with Blink-182, here are some of his best career crossover moments that defied easy categorization between "rap" and "rock."