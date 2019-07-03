Bop Shop: Songs From Alex Cameron, Comethazine, Ava Max, And More

Grace VanderWaal: "Ur So Beautiful"

Grace VanderWaal was only 12 when she auditioned for America’s Got Talent with her ukulele ode to being an outcast, "I Don't Know My Name." Not only was she crowned the Season 11 winner, but three years later, it seems she knows herself better than ever before, as especially evident on her new single, "Ur So Beautiful." Through understated production and her signature rasp, Grace shows incredible growth and mastery of sound – and totally has me in my feels.

The song is a visual experience that begs you to add it to your rainy-day playlist with its opening lines, "Lower East Side and it's pouring out / Don't you look right at me now." With undeniably cool confidence and introspection that reads beyond her years, Grace contemplates a beautiful person taking up real estate in her head and the nerve that comes with the intrigue. The chorus is simple but effective as VanderWaal croons over and over, "Damn, you're so beautiful / And don't know you it," reiterating the cyclical nature of attraction and the way a lover's face tends to replay in our heads, just like you'll want to replay this bop. —Carson Mlnarik