It's No Mistake: Sebastian Maniscalco Will Host The 2019 VMAs

With exactly two months to go until the Video Music Awards touch down in New Jersey, we have another big announcement coming your way. Get ready, because your 2019 VMA host is... drumroll please... Sebastian Maniscalco!

The comedian and actor broke the news during an appearance on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, reveling in the excitement with Jimmy Fallon (who, by the way, is a VMA veteran, having hosted the show back in 2002). Maniscalco is now the latest in a long tradition of comedians who have emceed the awards show — past VMA hosts include Chris Rock, Chelsea Handler, Arsenio Hall, Russell Brand, and Kevin Hart.

While Maniscalco — who has four Comedy Central stand-up specials to his name, as well as this year's Stay Hungry on Netflix — is guaranteed to bring the laughs to the VMA stage, he still needs a little help getting familiar with the world of popular music. In the hilarious vid below, he breaks the hosting news to his trusty robot, who quips, "Are you sure they haven't made a mistake?" The comedian then gets a crash course in today's biggest artists, like Cardi B ("Is that a spice or a supplement?"), Billie Eilish ("Can't wait to meet him!"), and Childish Gambino ("The Italians are breaking into hip-hop!").

Stay tuned for further announcements about this year's nominees, performers, and Video Vanguard recipient. And make sure you catch the VMAs live on Monday, August 26, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV!