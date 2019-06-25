5SOS Gave Their 'Dancing With A Stranger' Cover A Sneaky Surprise Ending

Getty Images



A month after debuting the new single "Easier," 5 Seconds of Summer are continuing to tease their impending fourth album era.

While visiting BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge on Tuesday (June 25), the Aussie band broke out a cover of Sam Smith and Normani's sultry duet, "Dancing With A Stranger." Telling host Clara Amfo about their cover choice, the guys explained, "We love this song, and the sonic of it and the lyric really relates to our album coming up, so it makes sense."

For 5SOS's version, Luke Hemmings and Calum Hood traded verses, while Ashton Irwin and Michael Clifford joined them on the harmony-heavy choruses. And in an imaginative twist, they ended their cover with a little interpolation of "Latch," Smith's breakout collaboration with Disclosure.

Prior to their cover, 5SOS told Amfo all about the personalized mat they brought to the Live Lounge to perform on.

"They're our personal icons," Irwin explained, describing the mat's different symbols. "There's four artists in the group, obviously, and we're all extremely individual in what we want from this group. I think different fans are attracted to different ideologies behind each member."

The band added that they want to take the mat around the world with them, so look out for more of that while the guys gear up for album No. 4. And in the meantime, check out their acoustic and atmospheric Live Lounge performance of "Easier" below.