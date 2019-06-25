Lana Del Rey's Norman Fucking Rockwell Will Be Out In Two Fucking Months

(Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

The world watches — it watches and it waits. Lana Del Rey's fifth studio album, Norman Fucking Rockwell, has been in the pipeline for some time, and news about its release has been scant. But that's old now that we have a time frame to pay attention to, thanks to Rey herself at a performance at Dublin, Ireland's Malahide Castle this past weekend.

Two months. Just 60 days (tops) until the next chapter unfolds. Norman Fucking Rockwell is almost fucking here.

As fan-captured footage reveals, Lana addressed the Malahide Castle's excited crowd when she had a moment, after performing records seemingly both new and old. "I hope you like the record, it's coming out in two months," she said before the crowd erupted into molten screams. In addition to breaking fans off with her older music, she also unveiled a cover of "Doin Time" originally by '90s ska-punk band Sublime. Her rendition comes from the soundtrack of a documentary about the band that premiered in May at Tribeca. It was her first time performing it live.

Lana's released four songs expected to appear on Norman Fucking Rockwell so far: "Mariners Apartment Complex," "Venice Bitch," "How To Disappear," and "Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have – But I Have It." She's also working on a book of poetry, believed to be called Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass, that she plans to sell for $1.

