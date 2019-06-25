H.E.R. And YBN Cordae Have Crushes On Money On 'Racks'

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

You know the saying, win a Grammy, get right back to work. Just kidding, no one (that I know of) actually says that. But that seems to be H.E.R.'s mantra after winning two Grammy Awards for Best R & B Album (H.E.R.) and Best R & B Performance ("Best Part"). She took a few months to recompose herself and now she's flying out the gate with a new song, "Racks," featuring everyone's favorite rising rapper, YBN Cordae. Stepping out of the language of love, the pair lose themselves in a forest of money and material wealth, romanticizing the benefits of having your financial affairs in order.

H.E.R. sounds absolutely magical, like a siren lulling an unsuspecting sailor to an early demise, as she sings about money. Her "racks and things" are massive and seemingly never-ending; she brags about spending them as quick as they come. You can hear her licking the tips of her fingers and flipping through crisp Benjamin Franklins, the smell of fresh paper surging through her nose. Behind her comes YBN Cordae with a verse about seemingly pushing money away, although, at the same time, acknowledging how it is a "catalyst" for happiness. Instead of zeroing in on growing wealth, he's instead looking for love, navigating the seas.

H.E.R.'s self-titled debut studio came out in 2017. She released two EPs last year – I Used To Know Her: The Prelude and I Used To Know Her 2 – that served as tastes of an upcoming album. It's 2019 now and with the release of "Racks," it isn't unreasonable to assume that a new project could be on the way. "I'm really excited to be an artist in 2019 because I can showcase more of my musicality," she recently told MTV News.

Listen to H.E.R. and YBN Cordae admire monetary gains in "Racks" up above.