Lady Gaga Fought Back Tears Tracing Her Journey At Her Historic Apollo Theater Debut

For an hour and thirty minutes last night, Lady Gaga gave an intimate yet intense, historic, career-spanning performance at Harlem's Apollo Theater in New York City. It was her debut at the legendary locale and her first time performing in her home city in more than two years so it was only right she brings out the stops, transferring the magnificent scale of her "Enigma" Las Vegas residency to a smaller scale while retaining its majestic air. She celebrated Pride week in between a storm of popular songs, took fans on a nostalgic trip that stretched back to the late 2000s, and reflected on her enigmatic rise that got her here in the first place.

Gaga brought out all of the stops for the show, with outrageous, futuristic outfits and colored hair to denote differences in characters and times. At various points of the performance, she was close to tears while walking through her memory museum. In a glittering, disco-like ensemble, she gave a heroic performance of "Poker Face" and at another point broke into the vivacious "Just Dance" in the same ensemble. Her choreography was as intense as the performance, with a run through of "Alejandro" made sensual by rolling bodies attached to her skin. She also took some time to talk about the concept of Pride week: "I personally think Pride should exist 365 out of the year, but I'll take a fucking global week."

She closed the show with her most recent smash hit, "Shallow" from A Star Is Born. Immediately before she went into the number, she reflected on her journey on the verge of tears. "I used to sit in my apartment and write songs about fame, boys, family...I made it," she said. "They tried to take me down and I put my head back down and went back to work and I looked up one day and I had a fucking Oscar in my hand."

The show, which was for subscribers to SiriuxXM and Pandora – to christen the two companies coming together as one – will air on Sirius XM Hits 1, Howard Stern's Howard 101, and Pandora.

