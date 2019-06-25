Ryan Murphy Taps Ariana Grande, James Corden, More For Netflix's 'The Prom' Musical

Getty Images

The Prom may be ending its Broadway run in August, but that doesn't mean it's the last we'll be seeing of the musical. According to Deadline, the Tony-nominated production will be getting the Netflix treatment, and the movie adaptation is set to be directed and produced by none other than Ryan Murphy.

Of course, a Ryan Murphy production pretty much guarantees lots of star power, and when it comes to The Prom, the American Horror Story creator is definitely not playing around. Per the outlet, "Meryl Streep will star alongside James Corden, Nicole Kidman and Ariana Grande, with Awkwafina, Keegan-Michael Key and Andrew Rannells playing key roles." What a cast!

So when can we expect the film to hit the streaming platform? Deadline's sources claim that Murphy will begin directing for the movie in December in preparation for a fall 2020 theatrical release before hitting Netflix — just in time for awards season! And considering all the other projects he's currently working on — including three series, two documentaries, and another movie adaptation — the timeline makes total sense.

If you've seen the musical during its Broadway run, or if you're just stoked for the star-studded movie adaptation, you're probably wondering which roles your favorite stars will be playing. Fortunately, Deadline revealed that Streep will take on the role of Dee Dee Allen, described as "a two-time Tony winner who teams with Corden’s Barry Glickman in a flop musical about Eleanor Roosevelt." Dee Dee and Barry then team up with Kidman's character, Angie Dickinson, and Rannells's character, Trent Oliver, in a desperate attempt to save their jeopardized careers. Oh yeah — and Awkwafina will be playing their publicist, Ms. Sheldon.

At the moment, casting director Alexa Fogel is still on a nationwide search for the right person to play the role of Emma, described by Deadline as "a high school senior in Indiana who isn't allowed to take her girlfriend to the prom." However, Emma's ally and Streep's love interest, Principal Hawkins, has been cast and will be played by Key.

And because you've been waiting so patiently, we can now reveal all the ways Ariana will be involved in the adaptation. First and foremost, she'll be playing the role of Alyssa, the popular girl at school who also happens to be the daughter of the head of the PTA. The pop star will also be heavily involved in the movie's soundtrack and will be working with Murphy and her manager, Scooter Braun, to produce it.

We know what you're thinking: It must have been difficult to lock in such an A-list cast! Wrong. According to Deadline, "All were the director's first choices, and each said yes quickly after seeing the Tony-nominated musical with its themes of inclusion and tolerance." We don't know about you, but we're so glad we don't have to say goodbye to this musical just yet. Not to mention, it seems like it's in great hands.