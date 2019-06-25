Avril Lavigne's First Tour In Five Years Starts This Fall

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

It's been five long years since Avril Lavigne went on tour in December of 2013. It was named after herself, after her self-titled fifth studio album, and had five legs and more than 70 shows – a massive trek that signed her off the radar to recuperate and prepare for the next journey. She released her sixth album, Head Above Water, in February of this year, logging back into the world's database. Now she's getting ready to go again with a new tour, more intimate than the last.

The Head Over Water tour is a North American trek on a much smaller scale – just 15 dates, kicking off on September 14 in Seattle and wrapping up on October 11 in Philadelphia. Of its dates, just one is in her home country of Canada, where she visits Toronto on October 6. General ticket sale begins on June 28 at 10 a.m. local time through her website. Some of the money is going to a good cause, too – a dollar of each ticket purchase will go towards the Avril Lavigne Foundation that supports people with Lyme disease and other serious illnesses and disabilities.

Head Over Water arrived with the power of three massive singles – the title track, "Tell Me It's Over," which features a video with a heated Christmas confrontation with a lover, and "Dumb Blonde," featuring Nicki Minaj. Of the album, before its release, Lavigne revealed in a statement that, "I feel like I've really opened up on this record more than I ever have before. Each song tells a story that will hopefully inspire others to believe in themselves and stand up for what they know is right and what they truly deserve!"

Check out the intimate tour trek's dates below.

09/14 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

09/15 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

09/17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

09/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

09/21 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

09/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

09/26 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

09/28 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

10/1 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 at South Street Seaport

10/3 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

10/5 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre

10/6 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre For Performing Arts

10/8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

10/9 – Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor

10/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ XCite Center at Parx Casino