Watch Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Rehearse Their Steamy 'Señorita' Dance

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have barely given us enough time to recover from the pure hotness of their "Señorita" video, but now they're back with a behind-the-scenes look at how it all came together.

In a new video released on Monday (June 24), we see the highs and lows of the duo's rehearsals for that steamy dance sequence. Turns out, Shawn was super nervous for the choreo, admitting at the top of the vid, "This is my worst nightmare... having to dance." It's pretty easy to see why — in one practice scene (with Camila's mom watching, by the way), Shawn fully drops his duet partner on the floor. "You can't just drop Camila Cabello!" Shawn tells the camera. "If I do that again, it's over for me."

Of course, the duo eventually nailed their moves (including that amazing bit where he pins her against the wall), and we even get to watch as they film it on set. The rest of the behind-the-scenes vid captures Shawn debating how to take his shirt off for the hotel room scene, so you'll definitely want to press play below.