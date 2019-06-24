Avicii And Chris Martin's 'Heaven' Gets A Beautiful Tribute Video

YouTube

Earlier this month, Avicii's posthumous album TIM (titled after his birth name, Tim Bergling) arrived, giving fans 12 new tracks to remember him by. Now, the late musician's memory has come to life in similarly stunning fashion with a music video for Avicii's collaboration with Chris Martin, "Heaven."

The new video was directed by Avicii's longtime friend and cinematographer Levan Tsikurishvili, who also helmed the documentary Avicii: True Stories. Tsikurishvili explained in the vid's description that he used never-before-seen footage from their 19-day trip to Madagascar in 2016, soon after the DJ gave his final performance in Ibiza. Tsikurishvili says he filmed during that trip and returned to the island after Avicii's death "to remember Tim, to honor his legacy, and to recreate the memories that will stay with us forever."

The result is an intimate memory of Avicii, who's seen boating, playing guitar on the beach, petting lemurs, and basking in the beauty of his surroundings. All the while, Martin's uplifting vocals capture the magic onscreen as he poignantly sings, "It's such a night, such a beautiful night / It's such a view, such a beautiful sight ... I think I just died and went to heaven."

"Heaven" is the second single from TIM, following the Aloe Blacc-featuring "SOS," which also got a moving music video upon its release.