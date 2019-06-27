James Devaney/GC Images

Pauly D Is Giving You A Dose Of Positivity (With Some Help From Amazon Alexa)

Pauly D is known for elevating any Jersey Shore vacation situation -- whether it's with his infectious laugh, one-liners or megaphone. And now, he's taking his inspirational attitude and #PaulyDPositivity to Amazon Alexa.

The Pauly D Positivity skill will enable users to ask Alexa for their daily dose of feel-good lines. Let the fist-pumping optimism begin!

But there's more: MTV is sponsoring a Pauly D Positivity sweepstakes, where Jersey Shore fans can tweet out their favorite lines of #PaulyDPositivity and #Sweepstakes for a chance to win $500 Amazon gift cards! What. A. Country.

Get your daily dose of Pauly D Positivity now via your Alexa -- and do not miss him (and Vinny!) tonight on the A Double Shot at Love finale at 8/7c, then catch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premiering on Thursday, July 11 at 8/7c!