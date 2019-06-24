Avengers: Endgame Finally Ends Avatar's Box Office Supremacy

Marvel Studios

It might have taken a while, but it finally happened: Avengers: Endgame has overtaken James Cameron's Avatar in a long, grueling box office battle.

The massively popular superhero movie passed another impressive milestone, having finally surpassed Avatar's box office totals, but only those from the movie's original theatrical run. Much of the earnings that comprise Avatar's impressive totals were actually derived from its theater re-release (much like Avengers: Endgame is getting), so unfortunately this isn't the big hurrah we've all been waiting for, but it's close.

It's going to be interesting to see if Avengers: Endgame's return to theaters with additional content will bring it even further over the line with all the new moviegoers piling in to see the movie for the first (or thirteenth) time.

The new version of the movie will include a few deleted scenes at its conclusion, a tribute to the legendary Stan Lee, and a post-credits scene that you'll definitely want to stay afterward to see.

You can look forward to seeing Avengers: Endgame with expanded content as early as this weekend (June 28), so the totals will start rolling in after that. If it continues to perform as well as it did when it opened with an estimated $350 million in ticket sales, then there's a very high probability that we'll see the numbers skyrocket even higher over Avatar's performance.

If you're looking to make it a Marvel week and weekend, Captain Marvel is now out to purchase and stream, and Spider-Man: Far From Home is about to debut in theaters on July 2. Your favorite Marvel heroes are far from being retired from the movies, so you can still head out and support your favorites (most of them, anyway) for the time being.

If you want Avatar's record to be beaten, it'll be up to you to show up and show out, because Endgame is definitely worthy of going down in history, right?