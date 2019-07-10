The foursome just had an unforgettable holiday in Florida

Vacation Plans: Where Would The Teen Mom OG Cast Like To Go Next?

Amber, Catelynn, Cheyenne and Maci's inaugural Teen Mom OG vacation was a success -- and when the Florida getaway was coming to a close, Ryder's mama told the fellow ladies that she would "be down to do this trip again." Perhaps another drag show?

So where would the young women like to go next?

"We want to bring the kids and we want to bring the guys on the next vacation," Chey recently told MTV News. "I think we were saying Hawaii, or some type of island that would be easy to bring all of the babies to."

Meanwhile, Amber has some other locations in mind.

"I would love to go to Egypt or Greece -- I think that would be really fun," the mama of two revealed. "Greece would be gorgeous and a different experience. The culture there is amazing and different."

Maci exclaimed Greece without any hesitation, while Cate has Hawaii/Greece on her mind. Time will tell where they eventually travel -- but in the meantime, catch the foursome every Monday on Teen Mom OG at 9/8c.