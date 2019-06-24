YG Turns A Ballroom Into A Concert Hall In 'Hard Bottoms & White Socks' Video

YouTube/YG

Show the doorman your ticket and settle into the ballroom for a show. After a few minutes, the lights dim and the talent walks out on stage. It's YG in his new video for "Hard Bottoms & White Socks" from his recently released album, 4 Real 4 Real. He's the performer at a sold-out show, offering a dose of authenticity to the audience through fierce raps and energy. I hope you used the bathroom before settling in. It's time for the show.

YG gets decked out in fresh suit threads and a fedora in front of this timeless crowd viewed through a black-and-white filter. While he performs the soulful number, clips of how he lives are shown in rapid succession; from visiting strip clubs to zooming down the street in an exotic car, even paying homage to a Nipsey Hussle mural on a wall. The crowd watches the performance entranced. If you pay close attention, you can find Machine Gun Kelly and radio host Big Boy of Big Boy's Neighborhood. The smiles and nodding heads let you know that YG's offering the thrill of a lifetime.

4 Real 4 Real features both "In The Dark" and "Go Loko" that brings along Tyga and Jon Z in its guest spots. The LP also contains YG's emotional speech from Nipsey Hussle's funeral in April.

Watch YG entertain a lively crowd in "Hard Bottoms & White Socks" below.