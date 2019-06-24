Queen & Slim Introduces The 'Black Bonnie & Clyde'

Universal Pictures

Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) and newcomer Jodie Turner-Smith have joined forces for a harrowing new drama that looks like a terrifying story that could be a little too close to reality.

Queen & Slim, written by Lena Waithe (The Chi) and James Frey (A Million Little Pieces), follows a black couple (the titular "Queen" and "Slim") who set out on their first date together when they're forced to pull over for a minor traffic issue.

Tension ratchets up, one thing leads to another, and the pair suddenly find themselves fighting for their lives. Kaluuya's character Slim is forced to shoot the police office in an act of self-defense, which sends the new couple on the run. Queen is a criminal defense lawyer, and Slim is a retail worker. The two could never have predicted how wildly their first date was about to spin out of control, but it looks like they'll have to face the music – and their loudest critics – before the situation can be resolved.

Unfortunately, they don't realize that the act has been captured on video, posted to social media, and has gone viral. They're quickly given the moniker "the black Bonnie & Clyde" in the movie, and that doesn't look too far off, except for the terrifying circumstances in which the couple must cling to one another.

The Queen & Slim clip first appeared during the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, and it looks like a heavy story to take in, but well worth the potential discomfort it might cause some viewers due to the subject matter. Here's to hoping the star couple finds something of a happy ending in the end, or at least as happy as it can be due to the happenings that kick the movie off.

Queen & Slim is set to debut in theaters on November 27, 2019.