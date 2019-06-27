Double Shot At Love Reunion: Did Vinny And Alysse's Romance Flourish -- Or Fizzle?

Vinny expressed his desire for a shot at love with Alysse -- so are the two still "cuddling up" at 1Oak ?

During tonight's A Double Shot at Love reunion special, the duo saw each other for the first time since filming on the dating series had wrapped. While host Justina Valentine gushed that Alysse "looked like she was ready for a wedding in all white," it soon became clear that she won't be walking down the aisle with Vinny anytime soon. Or maybe ever.

"We did talk for a few weeks, and it was great," she dished about their budding romance. "And then it just kind of faded away. He just stopped trying."

And being in his company was visibly difficult for her.

"It's honestly hard to look at him," she added.

Vinny was surprised by her statements and admitted he didn't have an inkling that this was what she was experiencing.

"I thought I was going to see her, and she was going to be like, 'Yo, what's up!'" Vin stated. "I had no idea she felt like this."

The pair conceded that what they endured was "real" but that the distance ultimately ruined what they had.

"If you can't see somebody or even hang out with them, it's hard to do," Vinny concluded, while Alysse teared up.

As for a reconciliation now that they can be open in public? Yeah, that's not going to happen, because Alysse is "all set." And now Vin is "rolling solo" like his buddy DJ Pauly D.

Even though Vinny and Alysse are leaving on a "cool note" and had a closure-filled hug, are you surprised that they didn't have a happily-ever-after? Or were they living in Disneyland (Justina's wording), and was it too tough to stay in touch when they entered the real world? Open up in the comments, and be sure to catch Vinny and Pauly when Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns on July 11 at 8/7c.