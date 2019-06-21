Cardi B Indicted On Felony Charges Following Strip Club Brawl

Getty Images

Rapper Cardi B has been indicted on felony charges by a grand jury in Queens, according to a source close to the situation, speaking to ABC News.

This development comes following misdemeanor charges being brought against her after a brawl at a strip club. She was accused of throwing bottles and chairs at bartenders at the Angels Gentlemen's Club in the area back in August 2018.

She was arrested and formally charged in October, but rejected a plea deal to reduce her apparently transgressions to a class A misdemeanor. This could have kept her from potentially serving any jail time. Though nothing is final just yet, she could end up doing so when this is all said and done.

The "Money" rapper was indicted on 14 charges, including "2 counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury" according to TMZ, as well as misdemeanor reckless endangerment, assault, conspiracy, harassment, and criminal solicitation.

The indictment is currently sealed until the star's arraignment on Tuesday (June 25), but it appears new charges have been brought against Cardi following her rejection of a plea deal from the Queens district attorney's office.

According to Cardi's lawyer Jeff Kern, who previously offered a statement to the Associated Press, he is "aware of no evidence" that his client "caused anybody any harm." It's unclear at this time whether Cardi will end up serving any jail time for the alleged acts, and we likely won't know more until the arraignment in the coming week.