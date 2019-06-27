'This Is Like A Car Crash': An Extended Look At Ex On The Beach Will Make You Rubberneck

It's Tuesday, bitches beaches.

Ex on the Beach Season 3 will be washing ashore on July 16 -- and it's your perfect relationsh*t show for this summer. Just ask Challenge and Are You the One? export Devin.

"This is like a car crash happening in slow motion, but you can't take your eyes away," he states in supersized sneak peek above.

And Devin's right. From one gal who can barely spell "love" (no Scripps statue in her future) to another guy screaming "Oh my god!" (is a former flame the root of this declaration?), the tears -- and tirades -- will commence shortly. So "strap in," enjoy the clip and don't miss Ex on the Beach on Tuesday, July 16 on MTV!