Stranger Things Is About To Bring The Hawkins Kids Their Biggest Threat Yet

Netflix

'You let us in. And now, you are going to have to let us stay'

Things are only getting stranger in Hawkins, Indiana.

A new trailer showcasing Stranger Things Season 3 debuted Thursday night (June 20), and its nearly three minutes of content looks positively terrifying.

Not only are Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the rest of the crew back in the clip, but there's an eerie voice at the beginning that sounds suspiciously like the Mind Flayer, or the creature that poor Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) was forced to endure possessing his body throughout the entirety of Season 2.

"You let us in. And now, you are going to have to let us stay," the ominous voice declares. From there, it's clear that this clip is much darker in tone than the previous lighthearted clip we saw Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery) in, flexing his muscles by the pool as Hawkins' thirstiest moms looked on. The trailer heavily implies that the monster's "new host" could actually be Billy, though the voice at the beginning of the trailer sounded a lot like Hopper (David Harbour).

"We're going to end you. We're going to end your friends. Then, we're going to end everyone." Uh-oh. That doesn't sound good in any way, shape, or form.

While we won't pretend to understand to be able to parse what's going on in the latter half of the trailer, it's clear something huge is coming. Have the Hawkins kids met their match? Probably not, but the wait for Season 3 is nearly over. You can finally see the continuation of the neon-tinged saga when it debuts on July 4. In between watching the fireworks outside, you can see some on the small screen as well as another action-packed set of episodes hits Netflix on the same day.

Interestingly enough, the cast of Stranger Things want to do "at least" one more season, as they recently divulged to Entertainment Tonight. So if this batch of episodes doesn't do it for you, it looks like you've probably got at least one or two more seasons left to check out. And you don't even have to go to the Upside Down to see them.