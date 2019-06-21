Maggie Lindemann Trades Ska For Punk On 'Friends Go' Remix With Travis Barker

Naserin Bogado

Maggie Lindemann's recent musical output has covered a lot of ground — she went pop on "Obsessed," stripped things down on "Human," and recently channeled vintage No Doubt with the ska-infused "Friends Go." Now, the 20-year-old singer has given the latter track a punk-inspired remix assisted by one of the genre's greatest, blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

The new version sounds much louder and more urgent, as Maggie and Co. ditch the horns and crank up the amps. Barker lends his midas touch to the track, pounding away while Lindemann spirals into loneliness and disconnectedness. "I'm all by myself / Where did all my friends go?" she detachedly asks on the sing-along chorus.

Speaking about the new remix in a press release, Lindemann said, "I wanted to do a version of 'Friends Go' that had a bit more of a punk feel because that's my favorite type of music. When I first recorded the song, I wanted to do multiple versions. I feel like the song is very versatile and wanted to kinda explore different genres! I love the Travis version, it's one of my favorite songs I've done."

Surprisingly enough, Barker is proving himself one of 2019's most in-demand feature artists. Along with prepping for blink-182's upcoming summer tour with Lil Wayne, he's also guested on tracks from Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey and Yungblud, and Lil Nas X. Lindemann, meanwhile, was recently announced as one of the headliners of MTV's Push Live showcase, coming to New York on July 31.